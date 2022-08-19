Aquino eyes Cecafa title with Simba Queens

After netting her first goal for Simba Queens, Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino is now dreaming of winning the East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Women Club Championships with the Tanzanian outfit.

The Cecafa inter-clubs tourney serves as a qualifier for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League with the winner set to represent the region in the continental championship.

Simba Queens have already secured a semi-final slot in Group 'B' and are scheduled to play Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan at Azam Complex in Tanzania on Saturday 4pm in their last clash of the group.

Aquino, who joined the club in June on a two-year deal, netted the first goal in their 2-0 win over She Corporate from Uganda on Wednesday.

She has now set her eyes on qualifying for the Champions League.

“Having opened my account, there is no turning back. The sky is the limit. I’m really looking forward to Saturday to score more goals but the main focus is making it to the final and lifting the (Cecafa) trophy,” Aquino told Nation Sport.

“I continue to grow well in this team and the partnership with my teammates has been superb. Even though Kenya is not participating in this tournament, winning it with Simba Queens will still be a big milestone for me as a player,” she added.

Vihiga Queens won the Cecafa tournament in 2021 but are not participating in this year’s edition since Kenya is serving a Fifa ban issued in February due to government interference.

Simba Queens, under the tutelage of experienced tactician Sebastian Leonard Nkoma, wiped the floor with Garde Republicaine FC from Djibouti by beating them 6-0 in the first match of the group last Sunday.

The final group games are slated for Saturday and Sunday while the semi-finals will be played on Wednesday next week.

The final and the third place play-off will be staged on Saturday next week.

The winner will represent the Cecafa region in the Caf Champions League final which will be played in Morocco in October and November.