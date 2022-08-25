Aquino eager for Champions League bow with Simba

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino is only one match away from realising her dream of playing in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Women Champions League.

Aquino, who netted a brace when Simba Queens thrashed AS Kigali 5-1 in the semi-finals of the Cecafa Women Club Championship on Wednesday, could lift the regional trophy if they complete a double over She Corporate of Uganda in the final on Saturday.

The two sides clashed in the second match of Group B where the Simba beat the Ugandan side 2-1 with Aquino on the scoresheet.

“I’m happy because it's only one match away so that I can achieve my dream. The goals are coming as a result of confidence and great partnership with my teammates and my prayer is that on Saturday, we'll win the trophy,” said the 23-year-old former Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League side Gatundu Sports Women (GASPO) player.

“I have always dreamt of playing in the Caf Champions League and a win on Saturday will help me realise it,” she added.

In the win against AS Kigali, Aquino gave her side the lead via a bullet header at the edge of the box in the 14th minute while the second goal came from a long range shot.

Aquino has now netted four goals in the competition having also been on target against She Corporate of Uganda and Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan in Group 'B' where they finished top unbeaten.

Alongside last season's Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League top scorer Topister Situma, they will be the only Kenyan players to lift the regional trophy this year if Simba triumph over She Corporate on Saturday.

Vihiga Queens won the inaugural trophy last year but Kenya did not have a representative this season as the country is still serving a Fifa ban since February due to government interference.