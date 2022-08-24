Aquino double powers Simba Queens into Cecafa final

Simba Queens of Tanzania will face She Corporate of Uganda in the final of the Cecafa Women Clubs Championships in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The winner of the contest will represent the region in the Caf Women's Champions League set to be held in Morocco in November.

Simba made it to the final on Wednesday after humiliating AS Kigali WFC of Rwanda 5-1 in the second semi-final at Azam Sports Complex, Dar Es Salaam.

She Corporate overpowered pre-tournament favourites CBE of Ethiopia 2-1 in the other semi-final played earlier on Wednesday at the same venue.

CBE lost in the final of the qualifiers last year to vihiga Queens of Kenya at Kasarani.

Kenyan international midfielder Corazone Aquino continued her hot streak in front of goal, scoring twice as Simba roared to the final.

Aquino opened the floodgates on 15 minutes before Mukeshimana Dorothee levelled matters for AS Kigali. Opah Clement restored Simba's lead at the half hour mark while Aisha Juma made it 3-1 for the Tanzanians on six minutes before the break.

Aquino completed her brace two minutes into the second half before Diana William completed the route on 84 minutes.