APS Bomet rally to hold Kibera Black Stars

APS Bomet FC players celebrate their goal against Kibera Black Satrs during their National Super League match at the Bomet IAAF Stadium on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • APS Bomet FC coach Sabastian Otieno praised his charges for their determination.
  • "At 2-0, it seemed the game was done and dusted, but my players fought till the end and rescued a point. This is quite remarkable," said Otieno. He disputed Kibera's claim of a handball in the build-up to their second goal.

Kibera Black Stars drew 2-2 with APS Bomet FC in a National Super League match at the Bomet IAAF Stadium Sunday.

