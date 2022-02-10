APS Bomet out to reclaim top spot in NSL, Assad confront Zoo

APS Bomet will be out to move to the summit of the National Super League (NSL) standings when they host Dandora Love at Bomet Stadium on Thursday.

Fresh from a 2-1 win over Murang’a Seal last weekend, the Bomet County-based club will be seeking to reclaim the lead a day after Fortune Sacco leapfrogged them.

Bomet have amassed 23 points from 10 matches and are currently second on the table, a point behind new leaders Fortune Sacco who have played a game more.

Fortune moved top of the NSL standings on Wednesday after a 1-0 win over at Kianyaga Stadium. Before the match, Bomet were sitting at the helm of the table with 23 points.

Yusuf Ochieng’i scored the lone goal of the match in the first half. The victory propelled them to the top of the table with 24 points after 11 matches. Mara Sugar are languishing at position 17 with 10 points.

Coached by Nicodemus Okanga, Fortune Sacco have lost only one match this season, a 3-0 loss to Kibera Black Stars.

"We are determined to sustain the lead and later seal promotion to the premiership and we will not leave anything to chance," said Okanga.

At Awendo Green Stadium in Migori County, Murang’a Seal battled to a barren draw against Gusii FC in an entertaining encounter.

The opening half between the two sides was dramatic with both sides creating equal scoring opportunities while Gusii also had a goal disallowed for offside.

The Kisii County-based side had two chances through their captain Wycliffe Nyangechi, first the experienced defender’s freekick went straight to keeper John Nduati’s hands while his second attempt with a long range shot was wide.

The draw saw Murang’a remain third on the log with 20 points while Gusii are ranked 15th having amassed 12 points.

At Camp Toyoyo, Shabana FC failed to sail past Kibera Black Stars after they were edged out 3-2. This was Shabana’s second consecutive loss after they were beaten 1-0 by Muhoroni Youth last weekend.

Following the loss, Shabana dropped to seventh with 17 points while Kibera rose to 13th on 16 points.