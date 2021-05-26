Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan by 'mutual agreement'

Inter Milan's Italian coach Antonio Conte shouts instructions during their Italian Serie A match against Udinese on May 23, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Conte has parted company with newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan after leading them to a first title in 11 years, the Italian club confirmed on May 26, 2021.

Photo credit: MIiguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "Inter Milan announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with coach Antonio Conte," the Chinese-owned club said in a statement.
  • Conte, 51, had a year left on his three-year contract after joining the club in 2019. 

Milan

