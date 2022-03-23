Another National Super League coach resigns

National Super League (NSL) side Mara Sugar have announced the exit of the club’s head coach Steve Biko.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday bringing to an end a hugely successful spell of the tactician, who joined the club in 2019.

Biko is remembered for guiding the cane cutters to promotion to NSL in October last year after they topped Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One Zone B league with 59 points from 29 matches to grab the automatic promotion slot.

“We can confirm that we have parted ways with our head coach Steve Biko. We would like to thank him for everything and wish him all the best in his next endeavours," the club said in a statement.

The club did not give reasons why they parted ways with the coach, but the company’s IT manager Thomas Oduor said they will give a detailed announcement in the due course.

However, Nation Sport understands that the move was necessitated by a string of poor results in the league.

Biko has had a difficult time in the second tier in the past two months as the club managed to get one point in its last five matches.

They secured the 2-2 draw on Sunday against Gusii FC at Awendo Stadium in Migori County.

“It is true I have left Mara Sugar following weeks of poor performance. Our game plan failed to work out and in such circumstances you just throw in the towel and call it a day," Biko said.

“I have had a good time at the club. They have a lot of talented players with the potential of challenging other teams in the league."

The tactician also cited unrealistic targets from the management and fans less than five months after the club was promoted.

He said he was yet to decide on his next move, but confirmed that he was ready if a new job comes.