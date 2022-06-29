Another Kenyan female footballer joins a Tanzanian side

Rising Starlets central defender Peris Oside has joined Tanzania Women's Premier League side Fountain Gate Princess.

The team through its social media pages announced her arrival earlier Wednesday.

‘We are happy to announce the arrival of Peris Oside from Kenya on a three-year deal. She joins us from Nakuru City Queens Football Club that plays in the Kenya Women Premier League. She is also the captain of the U-20 and U-17 national teams.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Oside says her main aim at her new team is to continue with the work she had started at Nakuru City Queens last season.

"I am far from home, but I am happy for the new challenge. My target this season is to be among the best players in the league. This is a big platform for me and I know more opportunities will come knocking if I perform well.

"I have a dream of playing for Chelsea Women Football Club in England before I hang my boots," she added.

The team is home to Harambee Starlets head coach Alexander Alumirah, who serves as the team’s Sporting Director and Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Caroyne Rufa.

Oside made her debut against defending champions Simba Queens in a charity match, which Fountain Gate won 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapaka Stadium Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

She is the second Kenyan female footballer to join a Tanzanian team, after Harambee starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino, who joined Simba Queens last week.