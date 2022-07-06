Another Harambee Starlets player heading to Tanzania

Harambee Starlets player Monicah Chebet is close to joining Serengeti Women Premier League side Fountain Gate Princes Academy.

The goalkeeper will move from Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) side Wadadia Women.

Harambee Starlets Striker Topister Situma was on Wednesday officially unveiled by Serengeti Lite Women Premier League side Simba Queens.

Situma becomes the second Kenyan to sign for 'Wekundu wa Msimbazi' side in this window after Corazone Aquino - who joined the team last month.

She joins the team from four times Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions Vihiga Queens.

Situma was the top scorer in the just concluded 2021/22 Kenya Women Premier League KWPL Season with 17 goals.

Chebet is set to replace Carolyne Rufa, who helped the club finish second last season. Rufa is going for further studies in the United States of America.

Chebet was instrumental last season as she helped Wadadia finish eighth on log with 24 points. They won six games, drew six and lost 10 matches.

Last month, she was named the Wadadia's Best Goalkeeper for the 2021/2022 season with nine clean sheets from 22 matches.

Chebet will be the second Kenyan player to join Fountain Gates after Peris Oside signed for the team earlier this month.

The club is also home to Harambee Starlets head coach Alex Alumirah, who is the team's Technical Director.

Other Kenyan players in Tanzania are Bertha Omita and Aquino, who play for champions Simba Queens.

In December last year, Chebet was among the 33 finalists nominated for the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) 11 in the first ever Gala Awards held at the Zetech University.