Annual Narok County Governor’s Cup enters penultimate stage

Moyongo FC

Moyongo FC players line up for a match in the 2020 edition of Narok County Governor's Cup. This year's tournament has reached the ward level. 

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Narok County FKF Branch Chairman Peter Karino has urged all competing teams to adhere to the regulations.
  • All participating teams will receive uniforms and balls, the tournament’s co-ordinators, Moses Ntiyia and John Koilel, confirmed.

The annual Narok County Governor’s Cup has entered the penultimate stage, with Maasantare FC and Ololunga FC emerging the frontrunners.

