Annual Narok County Governor’s Cup enters penultimate stage

The annual Narok County Governor’s Cup has entered the penultimate stage, with Maasantare FC and Ololunga FC emerging the frontrunners.

The annual tournament has so far reached the ward level across all the six sub-counties.

Maasantare have so far collected a maximum six points and top Pool ‘A’ of Lower Zone of Narok South Sub-County. The team saw off Moyongo 1-0 before beating Iltirben by a similar scoreline in Pool ‘A’.

In Pool ‘B’ matches, Ololulunga overwhelmed Olgilai 4-0, then humbled Olrien 3-1.

Ciderland also beat Nkoben 2-0 in the same pool to finish second in the group. Each of Narok County's 30 wards will produce two teams for the finals at the William Ole Ntimama Stadium on December 12.

Six women’s teams will also play in the final. Defending champions Melelo FC skipped this year’s tournament.

The tournament, sponsored by Narok County Governor Samuel Ole Tunai, aims at nurturing talent. Governor Ole Tunai has said he is so far impressed with the performance of the teams in the tournament.

"My mission is to nurture and empower talented youth in the tournament. At the end of the tournament, we will select the best players to form a team called Narok United to compete in the Football Kenya Federsation leagues," Tunai said.

Narok County FKF Branch Chairman Peter Karino has urged all competing teams to adhere to the regulations.