Ankle injury clouds Kane double as Spurs draw with Everton

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (right) scores his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park on April 16, 2021.


Photo credit: Clive Brunskill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gylfi Sigurdsson also grabbed two goals for Everton in a result that did little for either side's European hopes.
  • Kane went off in stoppage time towards the end of the match after rolling his ankle when challenged in the box at an Everton corner.

Liverpool, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.