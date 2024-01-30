Angolan federation bans direct contact with players

In Luanda, Angola

The governing body of football in Angola on Monday banned direct contact with players taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cote d’Ivoire to help prevent any loss of concentration during the tournament.

The move comes at a time when players such as captain Fredy and forwards Gilberto and Mabululu had been directly contacted by Angolan entities promising prizes and remuneration in the event of victory against Namibia (achieved on Saturday) and Nigeria (fixture on Friday).

In a video widely circulated on social media, captain Fredy is seen interacting with a BAI Bank representative before the match against Namibia promising to offer Kwanzas 5 million (approximately $5,981, about Sh970,246) to every player and member of the national team in case of a victory.

Angola’s Palancas Negras qualified Saturday for the Afcon quarter-finals after an impressive 3-0 win against Namibia in a last 16 game and are set to play against Nigeria in Abidjan in the quarter-finals.

In another video, Gilberto and Mabululu are seen talking on the phone with the CEO of Angola’s largest mobile operator Unitel after the match with Namibia.

Apart from congratulating the team, the Unitel boss announces offers of an iphone 15 to all the members of the national team and a year of free calls.

The players are seen giving thanks and requesting the presence of supports from Angola in Cote d’Ivoire.

Still another Bank, Keve, announced in social media a prize of Kwanzas 8 million ($9,569, Sh1,547,690) to each player and member of the coaching staff.

Angola’s National Diamond Trading Company SODIAM also promised $250,000 (Sh40.4 million) to the national team and coaching staff if Palancas Negra qualify for the Afcon final.

Reacting, Angolan Football Federation (FAF) said on Monday in a statement “direct telephone contact with the players during their period of maximum concentration in order to present them with offers or stimuli is distracting and detracts from the national team’s concentration to a large extent.”