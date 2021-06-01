Ancelotti: the 'nice, fat, bear' who wins trophies

Everton's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti looks on from the sidelines during their English Premier League match against Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on June 21, 2020. He was named new Real Madrid coach on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As a player, he was a hard-working midfielder won played for Parma and then Roma before joining AC Milan where he won two Champions Leagues (1989 and 1990) under the legendary Arrigo Sacchi. He also played 26 times for Italy.
  • As a coach, he led the club to an Italian Cup in 2003, a league title in 2004 and two Champions Leagues in 2003 and 2007, as well as in the epic 2005 final loss to Liverpool. 

Madrid

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Talanta FC stay top of NSL despite All Stars loss

  2. Reports: Spurs hold talks with former Inter boss Conte

  3. Betway Cup: Holders Bandari lead big guns into next round

  4. Kenya's Beatrice Chebet sets meet record in France

  5. Singapore teen admits sending death threats to Brighton footballer

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.