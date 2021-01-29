ANC party leader Mudavadi wants fans back in stadiums

AFC Leopards patron Musalia Mudavadi has urged government to allow fans back into sports facilities albeit in limited numbers.

Former vice president Musalia Mudavadi made the appeal on Thursday when he hosted AFC Leopards players to a luncheon at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, where he promised to mobilise friends to ease the financial struggles at the club.

Ministry of Sports banned fans from entering stadiums since the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country in March last year, as part of measures to curb spread of coronavirus.

Mudavadi said community clubs like AFC Leopards carry the aspirations of many fans who would like to watch their team playing. He also challenged the government to make sports equipment readily available and put proper policies for the betting companies to avoid conflicts in tax.

“The government should allow at least 3,000 fans per team to enable the clubs earn some revenue, 6,000 fans sitting at Nyayo National Stadium under Covid-19 guidelines will still leave the pitch with sufficient space. Measures could include screening spectators before entering the ground,” he said.

“Sports can breed unity, discipline and patriotism in our society, and can be a great avenue for our youth to thrive in,” he added

The Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader said Leopards will receive their title deed early next month upon clearing the Sh700,00 payable to Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning to have the piece of land in Kasarani processed.

The amount is in addition to Sh633,000 paid earlier to the same ministry to foot the charges of the 20-acre land in Kasarani donated by late President Daniel arap Moi in 1992.

He challenged Ingwe players to restore lost glory of the club by winning their first league title this season since 1998.

AFC Leopards, at position four, face Posta Rangers on Saturday at Kasarani, where a win will push them to third place.