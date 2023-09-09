Amos Nondi warns Kenya of complacency ahead of South Sudan tie

Midfielder Amos Nondi believes that Kenya's win over Qatar in their international friendly match on Thursday in Doha will spur the team to greater heights.

Nondi, who scored the winning goal in the first minute of added time, had come on as a substitute for forward Masud Juma on 70 minutes before striking at the death to give Kenya a historic 2-1 win over the Middle East nation.

Defender Joseph Okumu had fired the visitors ahead in the 20th minute but captain Hassan Al Haydos equalised for the hosts from the spot on 33 minutes.

“I felt like I was carrying the weight of the entire nation on my shoulders and the load had been offloaded. It was one of the best moments in my career and a great feeling,” Nondi said after jetting back into the country on Friday evening.

That was the first goal for Nondi in the senior team. He scored his first goal in national team colours for Kenya Under 20 against South Sudan in 2017.

“The moment I saw the ball was in the net, I knew we had won it and this was a big occasion for me. When I came on as a substitute, I knew I had a job to do but it didn’t cross my mind that I would score the winner,” the 24-year-old added.

The former Gor Mahia man told Nation Sport that coach Engin Firat told him he has a "bright future" after the game.

“From the way the coach celebrated and the way the crowd erupted in the stadium, I knew I had done something great for my country. I’m happy I have done this with the support of my teammates,” he added.

As Harambee Stars prepare to face South Sudan in another friendly match on Tuesday, Nondi, an alumnus of Thurgem High School, said they will not underrate their opponents.

Kenya face South Sudan at the MISC on Tuesday from 4pm as Firat prepares his side for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which start in November.

“South Sudan know we beat Qatar, a tough and highly-ranked side so they will come with the mentality of playing a big team. There shouldn’t be any room for complacency but every one of us should do his best so that we can win the game."

“Let our fans turnout in large numbers because it will be a motivation for us if the crowd is even bigger than the one we witnessed in Qatar."

Nondi joined Sony Sugar in 2015 which was then under the tutelage of Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno where played for a season.

He joined Gor Mahia youth team in February 2016 before coach Jose Ferreira promoted him to the senior team. In July 2017, he moved to Georgia’s topflight side FC Kolkheti Poti on a three-year contract but was on the move six months later.

He switched to Georgian Premier League side Dila Gori in 2018 where he stayed for four years.

He joined Ararat FC on a two-year deal in January this year after his contract with Dila Gori lapsed in December last year.