Amina: We'll talk to Fifa after cleaning Kenyan football

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has insisted that the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker committee will fulfill its mandate and streamline Kenyan football before the government can engage with Fifa.

Mohammed said she will ensure that FKF complies with the Sports Act, Kenyan constitution and observes high standards before she goes back to the world football body to convince them to lift the suspension handed to Kenya.

She was speaking Wednesday after receiving the Cricket Normalization committee report at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Just like football, cricket had also been bedevilled by wrangles which have already been resolved after the elections which were held in February.

“The same way we have completed this process before the International Cricket Council (ICC) is the same way we want to do with football. We want to finish internally and complete this process before engaging with Fifa. If you have been following, FKF has serious accountability issues which have to be solved first,” said Mohamed.

She insisted that just as the Cricket Kenya has been cleaned, so will be football before any engagement with Fifa, which ratified Kenya's suspension last week.

Amina also said she will ensure what she termed as briefcase federations comply with law and are accountable for the funds they receive from the government.

“Three quarters of the federations in this country need to be fixed. Many of them don’t have governance structures and operate as briefcase parties then run to the government for monetary assistance,” she added.

In February, Amina told parliament that the federation’s constitution had already been worked on and was in place.

The CS' sentiments means it will take longer for the Fifa suspension to be lifted as the term of the FKF Caretaker committee ends in May.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino on February 25 asked the Kenyan government to repeal the decision to disband FKF.