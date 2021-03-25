Stay away from Kasarani! CS Amina warns fans, politicians of Egypt match

Kenya risks a ban from continental football should fans force their way into the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani for Thursday's crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

Subsequently, Sports Cabinet Minister Amina Mohamed has issued a passionate appeal, especially to politicians, to stay away from the 7pm match which Harambee Stars need to win to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals alive.

"I have information that some politicians are planning to go to Kasarani to watch the match. I'm appealing to them, for the sake of our country, to stay away," Amina told Nation Sport on Thursday.

"The match will be televised live (on KBC) and I'm therefore asking them to watch the game live on TV and stay away from the stadium.

"Politicians usually attract large crowds and for the sake of our national team, and also in respect for the Covid-19 protocols in place, they should stay away," the CS said.

"We are honoured to have met all conditions to host Egypt and we need to behave responsibly and avoid breaking the law because of irresponsible behaviour," she added.

After Harambee Stars' last home match against Comoros which ended in a 1-1 draw last year, Football Kenya Federation was fined Sh1 million after dignitaries, led by Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga accessed the playing arena at Kasarani.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) released strict protocols barring fans from attending all qualification matches as a way of curbing the spread of the virus.

Caf said the leaders defied stewards to access the players with Ruto handing over a Sh1 million donation to the team.

"The dignitaries had heavy security attached to them. They barged through the stewards arranged by Caf security officer,” Caf’s ruling at the time said.

“According to CAF Disciplinary Code (Art. 8.2) the host association or club is responsible for order and security both inside and around the stadium before, during and after the match. It is liable for incidents of any kind, and can be rendered subject to disciplinary measures.”

Egypt's national team, the "Pharaohs" arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday night and held a training session under floodlights on Wednesday.

Kenyans are eager to see the Egyptian galaxy of stars, led by, among others, English Premier League icons, striker Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), midfielder Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) and Aston Villa forward Mahmoud Ahmed "Trezeguet" who could captain the "Pharaohs" tonight.

Of course alongside free-scoring, Qatar-based striker Michael Olunga who was the Most Valuable Player in the Japanese League (J-League) last season.

Dangling precariously with three points from three draws in third place behind Egypt and Comoros (eight points each), and with two matches to go, Kenya's Harambee Stars must beat Egypt tonight and hope results elsewhere favour them if they harbour any hopes of a houdini-style entry into the continental finals in Cameroon next January and February.