Stay away from Kasarani! CS Amina warns fans, politicians of Egypt match

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (second left) accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Alex Tolgos (right) and other officials addresses the press after assessing the construction of Kamariny Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sports Cabinet Minister Amina Mohamed has issued a passionate appeal, especially to politicians, to stay away from the 7pm match which Harambee Stars need to win
  • After Harambee Stars' last home match against Comoros which ended in a 1-1 draw last year, Football Kenya Federation was fined Sh1 million after dignitaries, led by deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga accessed the playing arena at Kasarani
  • Egypt's national team, the "Pharaohs" arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday night and held a training session under floodlights on Wednesday

Kenya risks a ban from continental football should fans force their way into the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani for Thursday's crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

