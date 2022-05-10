Amina: Decision on football management expected on Thursday

Sports CS Amina Mohamed Tuesday said the the decision on how the affairs of football in the country will be run will be known on Thursday after consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta and football stakeholders.

Mohamed received the report of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee, which has been in existence for the past six months, since the Nick Mwendwa-led FKF was disbanded.

The committee led by retired Judge Aaron Ringera and its secretariat has been running the topflight league, National Super League, Women Premier League, FKF Division One and Division Two leagues.

It exits with five matches remaining to the end of the season in both the top men and women's league with other leagues also expected to end next month.

"We shall provide a clear road map on Thursday on how we shall move on after meeting with the President and football stakeholders," said Mohamed after receiving the report at Kasarani on Tuesday.

The CS however didn't clarify whether a transition committee will be put in place before the FKF elections are held to get new officials.

Among the raft of changes proposed by the exiting committee is for the FKF constitution to be amended to conform with the Kenyan constitution and Sports Act.

Also the committee has proposed that FKF hands over running of the league to a limited company.

On the elections of FKF officials, the committee proposed that it be done according to the adopted FKF new constitution, Sports Act and the constitution of Kenya.