Ambitious league leaders Bandari reveal their hand

Bandari players celebrate their goal against FC Talanta during their FKF Premier League match in Mombasa on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

  • Bandari started the league on a winning note beating Mathare United 3-0 at home prior to registering 3-2 victory over Bidco United 3-2 away. The coastal team lost its first game a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Posta Rangers at home.
  • However, in their next two home matches, the Dockers managed to beat AFC Leopards 2-1 prior to register a fine 3-0 win against the visiting FC Talanta.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League table leaders Bandari have has confirmed signing seven new players for the 2021/2022 season.

