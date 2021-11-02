Ambitious league leaders Bandari reveal their hand

Football Kenya Federation Premier League table leaders Bandari have has confirmed signing seven new players for the 2021/2022 season.

The Mombasa-based side have also released three players, while two have been sent on loan to Sofapaka FC.

Bandari FC manager Albert Ogari said Tuesday they had fully agreed terms with the seven players as they looked to fight for the league title this season.

Related AFC close out transfer period with a flurry of signings Football

“We can do better this season and achieve our intended goal of becoming only the second club from Coast region to win the top league in the country,” said Ogari.

Feisal is the only club from the region to have won the Kenyan championships way back in 1965.

The seven are defender Rogers Aloru, midfielder Faraj Ominde and striker Tus Okieng, all from Tusker, midfielder Wyvonne Isuza from Wazito, defenders Andrew Juma from Gor Mahia, Boniface Mwangemi formerly with Kariobangi Sharks and goalkeeper Joseph Okoth from KCB.

The released players include defender Daniel Guya who joined Sofapaka, striker Yema Mwana now with Kakamega Homeboys and Mwinyi Khamisi.

Midfielder Wilberforce Lugogo and Hamid Ile have joined Sofapaka on loan. Bandari is currently at the top of the league with 12 points, the same as Kakamega Homeboyz and Gor Mahia, but with better goal-aggregate and has played five matches while their opponents have each a game on hand.

Bandari started the league on a winning note beating Mathare United 3-0 at home prior to registering 3-2 victory over Bidco United 3-2 away. The coastal team lost its first game a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Posta Rangers at home.

However, in their next two home matches, the Dockers managed to beat AFC Leopards 2-1 prior to register a fine 3-0 win against the visiting FC Talanta.