Ex-Kenya international Allan Wanga to retire at the end of the season

Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga dribbles past Tusker midfielder Hashim Sempala during a match at Ruaraka, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula said Wanga has been a great pillar, who added alot of value to the club.
  • "He is a player I admired alot and we wish him well in his future endeavours," said Shimanyula.

Former Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga will retire from active football at the end of this season.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.