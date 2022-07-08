All set for Lidonde Memorial Cup in Mumias

AFC Leopards will be under stand-in coach Lawrence Webo when they take on Vihiga Bullets on Saturday afternoon in their opening match of the four-team Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup at Mumias Sports Complex.

The goalkeeper trainer is standing in for Belgian Patrick Aussems and his assistant Tom Juma.

Aussems is away on holiday in his homeland, while Juma is bereaved.

The tournament was officially unveiled at the late Lidonde's Shikokho home on Friday.

Kakamega Homeboyz will face Nzoia Sugar in the first match of the tournament at Mumias from 12 noon.

Winners of the two fixtures will square it out in the final at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday for the grand prize of Sh1 million.

The second, third and fourth teams will pocket Sh500,000, Sh400,000 and Sh250,00 respectively. .

Fred Serenge, a member of the tournament organising team, who played for AFC Leopards, Tusker and the defunct Ministry of Works in his hey days, said the competition’s co-sponsors Valon FC will play a Legends side comprising retired internationals in a curtain-raiser from 10am.

Speaking on behalf of the Lidonde's family, Abdi Lidonde thanked the tournament sponsors -- DTB Bank, MozzartBet, Valon, Kenblest, Sahom Oils Kenya, Sai Raj and Western Professionals for their contribution to honour the departed heroes.