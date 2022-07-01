All set for AFC Leopards Kawangware branch elections

Eighty-seven Kawangware branch members of AFC Leopards will on Sunday converge at Inxpice Lounge in Wanyee, Nairobi to elect new officials to lead their branch for a period of three years.

According to Julius Shitsama Lukunga, who is chairing the electoral committee mandated to oversee the polls, only those who registered before April 2022 will be eligible to participate in the exercise on Sunday.

Lukunga said the voting process will start at 8am and end at 11am, followed by an Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Josephat Muruli Manyonyi, who has promised to mobilise more fans from all corners to join the famous branch, is fighting for the chairmanship seat, that has also attracted Mike Buleti Imbwaka.

Manyonyi, who previously served in the same capacity between 2011and 2014, has also promised look into the current branch constitution, branch structures, branch membership, branch welfare and investment, while Imbwaka wants to set up a physical office for the branch in the first 100 days, if elected.

Imbwaka has also promised to revive members’ monthly savings, transparency and accountability, enforce cashless transactions, to cater for half of transport costs to branch members on all Ingwe home matches, start a benevolent scheme and Sacco for the members.

The post was left vacant following the death of Evans Savai who was buried last month in Nandi County.

The late Savai took over from Hudson Ilakula who passed on in October 2020.

Charles Imbiakha and Benard Amboko, who had been cleared to vie for the same post, pulled out citing other pressing commitments elsewhere.

Rose Migare will retain her treasurer’s seat unopposed after she was the only one cleared to vie, while journalist Dennis Wendo is poised to clinch the Secretary- General position also unopposed.

Amboko, who has previously served the branch as chairperson, will be elected unopposed as the new Organising Secretary.

Current Organising-Secretary, Boniface Anyula who has served the branch for 10 years, will not be seeking re-election. The current Secretary General, Arnold Andole Shiononya, has also turned down the members plea to vie.