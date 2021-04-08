All FKF-PL players to get Covid-19 jabs: Mwendwa

Tusker winger Boniface Muchiri (third left) leads teammates in celebrating his opening goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars at Kasarani Annex on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Federation boss confident top flight club competition will restart soon
  • The day-long inoculation targeting 700 players and match officials will be done at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani as part of concerted efforts from the federation to ensure players are protected against contracting Covid-19.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa on Thursday announced that all players in the top league will be vaccinated on tomorrow signalling hope that action may soon resume.

