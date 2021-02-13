Alisson blunders again as late Leicester blitz rocks Liverpool

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison (left) celebrates with teammate Harvey Barnes

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison (left) celebrates with teammate Harvey Barnes after scoring his team's opening goal during their English Premier League match against Liverpool at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Michael Regan  | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jurgen Klopp's side endured a third successive defeat to effectively end any chance of retaining the title
  • Mohamed Salah had given the Reds the lead in the second half at the King Power Stadium
  • Maddison's VAR-assisted equaliser was followed by a howler from away keeper Alisson, whose miscued clearance was converted by Jamie Vardy

Leicester, UK

