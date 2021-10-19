Marumu praised for guiding Assad to NSL

SS Assad

SS Assad players pose for a photo in a past National Division One league match. 

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • SS Assad beat Luanda Villa 2-1 in the National Division One promotion play-off at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi last Sunday
  • The Ukunda-based team has now joined three other Coast teams Modern Coast Rangers, Mwatate United and Coast Stima FC in NSL
  • Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Kwale Branch secretary, Shilingi Fumbwe has congratulated Marumu for a job well done

SS Assad coach Ali Marumu has been the talk of Kwale County and Coast region after guiding the cub to National Super League (NSL) at the weekend. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.