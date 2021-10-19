Marumu praised for guiding Assad to NSL

SS Assad coach Ali Marumu has been the talk of Kwale County and Coast region after guiding the cub to National Super League (NSL) at the weekend.

SS Assad beat Luanda Villa 2-1 in the National Division One promotion play-off at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi last Sunday.

The Ukunda-based team has now joined three other Coast teams Modern Coast Rangers, Mwatate United and Coast Stima FC in NSL.

Related SS Assad beat Luanda Villa to seal NSL spot Football

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Kwale Branch secretary, Shilingi Fumbwe has congratulated Marumu for a job well done.

"We have a responsibility to congratulate Marumu for making Assad secure promotion to the second-tier league that is so close to reaching the country’s top league. This success is due to his coaching ability and how well he guided his players,” said Fumbwe.

Fumbwe said they will help Marumu get further training to boost his coaching credentials as Assad look to climb the ladder to FKF Premier League.

"We’ll meet Marumu and make sure he gets training to make him a qualified coach with all the certificates required to train big teams. We want him to continue helping our Assad team qualify to play in the top league in future,” said Fumbwe.

On behalf of FKF Kwale branch, Fumbwe congratulated the players, technical bench officials, club officials and all those who stood firm with the team until it got promotion from National Division One league to NSL after winning a play-off match.