Alagic rues Opiyo's absence for Tusker clash

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The evergreen Opiyo has accumulated five yellow cards, the latest coming in their slim 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards on March 6
  • The midfielder has been very instrumental in City Stars' current campaign netting four times for the league returnees
  • Opiyo has clocked 90 minutes in all 15 games this season and has emerged as City Stars man of the match in four games against Wazito, KCB, Ulinzi Stars and Kakamega Homeboyz

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic is disappointed he will miss the services of club top scorer Peter "Pinchez" Opiyo against league leaders Tusker in their next BetKing Premier League fixture on March 20.

