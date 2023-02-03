Aladwa comes to the rescue of struggling Vihiga Bullets

Former AFC Leopards official, George Aladwa has pledged to support Vihiga Bullets FC for their remaining 24 Premier League matches.

The Makadara Member of Parliament promised to cater for Bullets’ weekend budget as they prepare to host Ulinzi Stars at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Bullets have been facing challenges in the Kenyan top league since their 2020/21 season promotion from the National Super League (NSL).

Aladwa, the former Nairobi Mayor, who served as AFC Leopards vice chairman and secretary-general in two separate stints, pledged to host broke Bullets at his Vihiga home and mobilise funds from his friends to help keep them afloat.

Aladwa said he came to the rescue of the team following an appeal by former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga who has been the club’s main financier.

“Everyone knows my passion of supporting growth of football in Kenya and I’m extending the same to Vihiga Bullets who is currently in financial constraints. I have the blessings of the club patron, Moses Akaranga and other club officials who have reached me for the support,” added who is remembered for staging a move that helped Leopards return to the top league after they were relegated in 2006.

“Akaranga is the owner of Vihiga Bullets, but we’re coming in to them owing to their current financial problems."

Before losing 1-0 to AFC Leopards in their mid-week fixture, Bullets had handed a walkover to Sofapaka after failing to travel to Nairobi, but while urging the playing unit and the technical bench members to keep the focus, Aladwa has insisted that the team will honour all their remaining fixtures as everything will be well.

After their mid-week match against AFC Leopards at Nyayo Stadium, Aladwa was among supporters who came to the rescue of the struggling club after they got stranded at Nyayo Ntional Stadium.

The team had honoured the game courtesy of intervention of well-wishers led by boda boda riders, mama mboga and small-scale business people from their local community in Vihiga.