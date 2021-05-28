Alaba joins Real Madrid after leaving Bayern

Austria's defender David Alaba (right) attends a training session on May 28, 2021, in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria, prior a friendly match against England in preparation of the European football championship 2020-2021.

Photo credit: Robert Jaeger | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The announcement of the signing of the 28-year-old, who had also been linked with several English Premier League clubs, comes a day after Zinedine Zidane quit as Real coach.

Madrid

