Al Wakrah thrash Michael Olunga's Al Duhail in league match

Michael Olunga and Al Duhail's 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League title hopes were dealt a huge blow after a shocking 4-1 loss to Al Wakrah in a rescheduled match on Thursday.

The initial round five match was postponed after Al Duhail's camp was struck by Covid-19 infections.

On Thursday, Captain Almoez Ali gave the former seven-time Qatari champions the lead just before the half hour mark after receiving a cross in the box from the right wing and unleashed a shot with his left foot into the net after turning well.

A defensive lapse saw Al Wakrah equalise through a Gelson Dala thunderbolt from the edge of the box in the 45th minute.

Ben Yatto made it 2-1 for the hosts just after the hour mark. Gelson got his second goal of the match eight minutes later after Al Duhail lost possession.

Hazem Ahmed co pleted the turn around on 88 minutes to hand Al Duhail a big blow in their quest for the title they lost to Al Sadd last season.

The loss means that defending champions Al Sadd are the only unbeaten side in the 12-team league. After the first six rounds of matches, Al Sadd leads the way with 18 points followed by Al Duhail (15), Al Arabi (12), Al Wakrah (11) and Al Gharafa (nine).