Al Wakrah thrash Michael Olunga's Al Duhail in league match

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail's Kenyan striker Michael Olunga (right) shoos the ball during their league atch against Al Wakrah on October 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The initial round five match was postponed after Al Duhail's camp was struck by Covid-19 infections.

Michael Olunga and Al Duhail's 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League title hopes were dealt a huge blow  after a shocking 4-1 loss to Al Wakrah in a rescheduled match on Thursday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.