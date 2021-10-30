Al Sadd to Barcelona: Forget about Xavi

Al Sadd's coach Xavi Hernandez.

Al Sadd's coach Xavi Hernandez encourages his players during their Amir Cup final match against Al-Rayyan at the Al-Thumama Stadium in the capital Doha on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 41-year-old is due to take charge of his team's game in the Qatar Stars League on Saturday.
  • He has been tipped to return to the club where he starred as a player and take over as coach following the sacking earlier this week of Ronald Koeman.

Doha, Qatar

