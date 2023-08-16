Al Hilal arrive for Caf Conded Cup clash with K. Homeboyz

A 25-man squad of Al Hilal Benghazi players and technical bench Wednesday jetted into the country ahead of Saturday's clash with Kakamega Homeboyz in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The first leg clash will kick off at 3pm on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium with the second leg set for two weeks later in Libya.

Nyayo Stadium has been closed since August 3 when Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba announced that renovations would commence so that it could be ready to host the Caf fixture.

Homeboyz CEO Bernard Shitiabayi received their opponents who landed after midday and will be putting up at Monvie Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi. The team will then train at Utalii Grounds on Thursday then have a feel of Nyayo on Friday afternoon before the weekend duel.

“They are a contingent of 25 and as the host team we have received them and will ensure everything goes right during their stay here. They will be staying at Monvie Hotel and will be training at Utalii college,” Shitiabayi told Nation Sport.

Homeboyz booked their ticket to the second tier continental club football event, after beating Tusker 1-0 at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in the MozzartBet Cup final on July 1.

Al Hilal Benghazi is coached by experienced manager Mohamed Ouda, who has also managed Libyan giants Al-Nassr and Al Ahli. The club hosts its matches at Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi.

The winner of the two-legged clash will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the first round. The winner of the first round makes it to money minting group stage where clubs are given Sh55 million by Caf to help them honour their matches

Among the Kenyan teams which have played Al Hilal Benghazi are reigning champions Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars.

Gor played Al Hilal in a friendly match in 2019 where the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw at Benina Martyrs Stadium. Ulinzi on the other hand were eliminated by the Libyan side in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2017.

The teams played out a 1-1 draw in a two legged clash before Ulinz lost 5-4 in post-match penalties.