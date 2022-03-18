Michael Olunga wins first trophy in Qatar

Kenya’s Michael Olunga bagged his first trophy in Qatar after scoring once for Al Duhail in an emphatic 5-1 win against Al Gharafa in the Amir Cup final held at the iconic Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Friday.

Al Duhail enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time after superb goals from Edmilson in the sixth minute and Olunga on 18 minutes.

Both sides approached the match cautiously, although Qatar Stars League top scorer Olunga shot inches wide just 45 seconds after kick off from a through ball and headed a feeble ball that was easily picked by goalkeeper Yousuf Hassan on 10 minutes.

Related Olunga and Al Duhail face Al Gharafa in Amir Cup final Football

Edmilson gave Coach Luis Castro’s side the lead with a cool finish at the near post after a long pass from fellow Belgian Toby Alderweireld.

The Brazilian-Belgian star was the architect of the second goal after getting a pass from Olunga and then crossing the ball into the box which the Kenyan tapped with his left foot after Hassan missed the ball.

Al Gharafa also got several chances but wasted them, shooting straight at the keeper. Alderweireld also cleared a goal-bound shot from Mehdi Tahrat on the line.

Cheick Diabate, who last season turned out for Iranian side Esteghlal which advanced to the next round at the expense of Al Duhail, missed a clear chance for his new employers Al Gharafa in the 15th minute.

An entertaining second half saw four more goals scored. Captain Almoez Ali made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute from a deflected shot.

Al Gharafa quickly responded on 53 minutes through Ahmed Alaa. But, their revival was thwarted when Ferjani Sassi added the fourth goal on 58 minutes. It needed a VAR check on Olunga who appeared to be offside. He was involved in the build-up to the goal.

Salah made a couple of fine saves before substitute Abdelrahman Mohamed completed the rout on 85 minutes.

Al Duhail, who had last won Amir Cup in 2019, will now shift focus to 2022 Asian Champions League where they face Saudi Arabian side Al Taawoun on April 7, Sepahan from Iran on April 10 and Uzbekistan giants Pakhtakor on April 14 in the first round of Group “D” matches.

They will later meet Pakhtakor (April 18), Al Taawoun (April 22) and Sepahan (April 26).