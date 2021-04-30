Ahly coach Mosimane to face former club Sundowns

Moira Mosimane and Pisto Mosimane

Al Ahly's South African coach Pitso Mosimane raises the Caf Champions league aloft with his wife, Moira.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It is the third consecutive season in which the Cairo and Pretoria outfits have been drawn together at the last-eight stage of the marquee African club competition.
  • Sundowns won 5-1 on aggregate in 2019 and Ahly exacted revenge one season later with a 3-1 overall victory. On both occasions the team hosting the first leg triumphed.

Johannesburg

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.