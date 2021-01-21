Aguero self-isolating after contracting coronavirus

Manchester City striker Aguero reacts

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero reacts after being injured in a challenge with Burnley defender Ben Mee (not pictured) during their English Premier League match against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on June 22, 2020.

Photo credit: Martin Rickett | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"
  • City have prospered despite his absence, their 2-0 win in the Premier League over Aston Villa on Wednesday being their ninth successive win in all competitions. 

London

Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero said on Thursday he has contracted coronavirus and is self isolating.

The 32-year-old Argentinian striker had already been self-isolating due to being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Britain is in the midst of a third lockdown due to the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 across the country in recent months which is believed to be more contagious.

Manchester City have been hard hit by the virus with 11 players and staff testing positive in recent weeks.

They were forced to postpone a Premier League match with Everton in late December.

Aguero has had a frustrating season making just three starts due to a series of injury problems.

"After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for Covid-19," he tweeted.

"I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"

City have prospered despite his absence, their 2-0 win in the Premier League over Aston Villa on Wednesday being their ninth successive win in all competitions. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Goalkeeper sets world record for long-range goal

  2. Aguero self-isolating after contracting coronavirus

  3. Is Ronaldo's 760th career goal a world record?

  4. Arteta shifts focus to new signings

  5. Fifa issues ban threat over European Super League

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.