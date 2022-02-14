African players in Europe: Champion Mane sets up Liverpool winner

Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (second right) taps hands with Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (right) as he leaves the pitch after being substituted off for Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (left) during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on February 13, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mane and Salah were kept quiet as the Reds struggled in the fierce winds at Turf Moor, but Mane did have a hand in the only goal as second-placed Liverpool maintained their title challenge, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

Paris

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.