Africa Cup of Nations-winning coaches

Macky Sall

Senegal President Macky Sall (centre) holds the Africa Cup of Nations trophy as captain Kalidou Koubaly (right) and coach Aliou Cisse look on upon arrival in Dakar on February 7, 2022. 
 

Photo credit: Seyllou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 2021 tournament was delayed to 2022 because of Covid-19 pandemic

Abidjan, Ivory Coast 

Complete list of Africa Cup of Nations-winning coaches ahead of 2024 tournament in the Ivory Coast from Jan 13 to Feb 11:

1957: Mourad Fahmy (EGY)

Related

1959: Pal Titkos (HUN)

1962: Slavko Milosevic (SRB)

1963: Charles Gyamfi (GHA)

1965: Charles Gyamfi (GHA)

1968: Ferenc Csanad (HUN)

1970: Jiri Starost (CZE)

1972: Amoyen Bibanzulu (CGO)

1974: Blagoje Vidinic (SRB)

1976: Gheorge Mardarescu (ROM)

1978: Fred Osam Duodo (GHA)

1980: Otto Gloria (BRA)

1982: Charles Gyamfi (GHA)

1984: Rade Ognanovic (SRB)

1986: Mike Smith (WAL)

1988: Claude le Roy (CMR)

1990: Abdelhamid Kermali (ALG)

1992: Yeo Martial (CIV)

1994: Clemens Westerhof (NED)

1996: Clive Barker (RSA)

1998: Mahmoud El Gohary (EGY)

2000: Pierre Lechantre (FRA)

2002: Winfried Schafer (GER)

2004: Roger Lemerre (FRA)

2006: Hassan Shehata (EGY)

2008: Hassan Shehata (EGY)

2010: Hassan Shehata (EGY)

2012: Herve Renard (FRA)

2013: Stephen Keshi (NGR)

2015: Herve Renard (FRA)

2017: Hugo Broos (BEL)

2019: Djamel Belmadi (ALG)

2022: Aliou Cisse (SEN)

Note: The 2021 tournament was delayed to 2022 because of Covid-19 pandemic

In the headlines