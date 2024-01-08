Africa Cup of Nations-winning coaches
What you need to know:
Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Complete list of Africa Cup of Nations-winning coaches ahead of 2024 tournament in the Ivory Coast from Jan 13 to Feb 11:
1957: Mourad Fahmy (EGY)
1959: Pal Titkos (HUN)
1962: Slavko Milosevic (SRB)
1963: Charles Gyamfi (GHA)
1965: Charles Gyamfi (GHA)
1968: Ferenc Csanad (HUN)
1970: Jiri Starost (CZE)
1972: Amoyen Bibanzulu (CGO)
1974: Blagoje Vidinic (SRB)
1976: Gheorge Mardarescu (ROM)
1978: Fred Osam Duodo (GHA)
1980: Otto Gloria (BRA)
1982: Charles Gyamfi (GHA)
1984: Rade Ognanovic (SRB)
1986: Mike Smith (WAL)
1988: Claude le Roy (CMR)
1990: Abdelhamid Kermali (ALG)
1992: Yeo Martial (CIV)
1994: Clemens Westerhof (NED)
1996: Clive Barker (RSA)
1998: Mahmoud El Gohary (EGY)
2000: Pierre Lechantre (FRA)
2002: Winfried Schafer (GER)
2004: Roger Lemerre (FRA)
2006: Hassan Shehata (EGY)
2008: Hassan Shehata (EGY)
2010: Hassan Shehata (EGY)
2012: Herve Renard (FRA)
2013: Stephen Keshi (NGR)
2015: Herve Renard (FRA)
2017: Hugo Broos (BEL)
2019: Djamel Belmadi (ALG)
2022: Aliou Cisse (SEN)
Note: The 2021 tournament was delayed to 2022 because of Covid-19 pandemic