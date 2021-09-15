Afghan girls' football team flees to Pakistan

Afghanistan's national girls

Members of Afghanistan's national girls football team dressed in burqas arrive with their family members at the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in Lahore on September 15, 2021, a month after the hardline Taliban swept back into power officials said.
 

Photo credit: Arif Ali | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The girls who played for the under-14, under-16 and under-18 teams crossed the land border dressed in burqas, Haider said, before they later changed into headscarves.
  • Afghanistan's new rulers, which banned women from playing all sport during their first rule in the 1990s, have indicated that women and girls will face restrictions in playing sport.

Lahore, Pakistan 

