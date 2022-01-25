Afcon quarter-final moved to different stadium after deadly crush
What you need to know:
- Sunday's quarter-final will be moved to the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, also in Yaounde, which was already being used for the tournament.
- Eight people died and dozens more were injured as fans attempted to enter the Olembe Stadium where hosts Cameroon were playing the Comoros according to the country's health ministry.
Yaoundé
The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final due to be played at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde will be switched to another stadium after Monday's tragedy, Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe said.
Sunday's quarter-final will be moved to the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, also in Yaounde, which was already being used for the tournament.
Eight people died and dozens more were injured as fans attempted to enter the Olembe Stadium where hosts Cameroon were playing the Comoros according to the country's health ministry.