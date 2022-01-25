Afcon quarter-final moved to different stadium after deadly crush

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe pauses during a press conference on January 25, 2022 at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde. Eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium on January 24, 2022 ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.

Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrace at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.



Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP