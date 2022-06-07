Afcon qualifiers: Uganda look to bounce back against Niger

Kampala

It is early days but Wednesday could prove pivotal in Group F as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers enter match day two.

Leaders Algeria travel to Dar es Salaam looking to make it two wins in as many games following their 2-0 victory over Uganda.

Tanzania know all too well that if they lose this one at home, their permutations will become tricky; yet they also cannot underestimate the task Algeria are.

It is a similar situation in Uganda, where coach Micho Sredojevic's Cranes - who landed back at Entebbe Airport hours after Niger arrived - know they cannot afford to drop points.

Redemption time

Beaten by Aissa Mandi and Youcef Belaïli goals in a match Faruku Miya had his penalty saved in Algiers on Saturday, the Cranes must quickly put that behind them and see how to negotiate a tricky Niger.

The Nigeriens battled to a 1-1 draw with Tanzania at home and another point in Uganda wouldn't be a bad one for them.

But the Cranes need it badly. Not one, but three points! Three points would kickstart the Cranes resolve to return to Africa's premier competition after missing out on Cameroon 2021.

"For us Afcon qualifiers starts on Wednesday," declared Micho at the post-match conference in Algiers.

"We faced a very good team in Algeria. We tried to close down the gaps in the second half until that majestic Belaïli goal. We have learned our lessons."

Familiar foes

Uganda and Niger are quite familiar foes, and records between the two suggest a fairly close affair.

Each has won three games, two of Uganda's victories competitive. The last two times the Nigeriens visited Kampala, they had some good memories, although none ended in Uganda qualifying.

The 2010 World Cup qualifying tie in Kampala was a nervy affair settled by Ibrahim Sekagya's lone goal at Namboole, with Niger humbling Uganda 3-1 in Niamey.

But earlier in the 2008 Afcon qualifiers, the Cranes had displayed some of the best home form, thrashing Lesotho 3-0, beating Nigeria 2-1 and dismissing Niger 3-1.

Then, David Obua was unplayable; a penalty inside two minutes, a free-kick and another goal for his hat-trick sending the Namboole crowd into rapture.

Uganda ended the campaign on 11 points, four behind Nigeria, who qualified for the finals.

Miss Namboole

Among many problems the Cranes have is the unavailability of the Namboole fortress, where the crowd made up for the players shortfalls.

The facility, currently under refurbishment, remains closed to Fifa and Caf matches because it no longer meets international standards.

As a result, the Cranes play their home games at St Mary's Kitende Stadium (artificial turf), where players have struggled to show any rhythm.

"It is sad we can't play at our spiritual home Namboole but we have to do what we can do," Micho bemoaned at the start of the campaign.

The Serbian coach expects to have Muhammad Shaban back fit and Fahad Bayo, who did not make the match day squad for unexplained reasons.

Bobosi Byaruhanga is also expected to start after surprisingly starting on the bench in Algiers, while Gavin Kizito could also pave way at right back for Elvis Bwomono or James Begisa and Enoch Walusimbi.

Uganda v Niger head-to-head record

07/01/21: Uganda 3-0 Niger, Friendly (in Cameroon)

02/06/18: Niger 2-1 Uganda, Friendly

02/09/14: Niger 2-0 Uganda, Friendly

07/09/08: Niger 3-1 Uganda, WC Q.

31/05/08: Uganda 1-0 Niger, WC Q

08/09/06: Uganda 3-1 Niger, Afcon Q

07/10/06: Niger 0-0 Uganda, Afcon Q

Overall

Uganda wins: 3

Niger wins: 3

Draw: 1

Competitive games

Uganda wins: 2

Niger wins: 1

Draws: 1

Uganda's last five matches (WLDLL)

04/06/22: Algeria 2-0 Uganda, Afcon Q

29/03/22: Uzbekistan 4-2 Uganda, Friendly

25/03/22: Uganda 1-1 Tajikistan, Friendly

27/01/22: Bahrain 3-1 Uganda, Friendly

18/01/22: Moldova 2-3 Uganda, Friendly

Last won a competitive game last October, a 1-0 victory over Rwanda in World Cup qualification

Niger's last five games (DWDLD)

04/06/22: Niger 1-1 Tanzania, Afcon Q

26/03/22: Libya 2-1 Niger, Friendly

23/03/22: Niger 1-1 Mozambique, Friendly

15/11/21: Niger 7-2 Djibouti, WC Q

12/11/21: Burkina Faso 1-1 Niger, WC Q