Afcon qualifiers: Uganda Cranes face baptism of fire in Algeria

Kampala

Uganda will be keen to start their 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a good note in Algiers on Saturday.

The Cranes are aware that the last two times they qualified (Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019), they had to pick six points away from home.

So expectations are clear although little magic is expected as Uganda come up against Group F favourites, 2019 African champions and Arab Cup reigning kings, Algeria.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic and his men, throughout the build-up to Saturday's encounter at the July 5, 1962 Stadium, have been cautious - only hinting about "picking something" from Algiers.

Two previous draws and a defeat for Uganda in Algeria is perhaps not disastrous for generally known poor travellers, and the Cranes will hope the loss stat stays as is.

Of course avoiding defeat will be the best start to a qualification journey that climaxes March next year.

"In this bracket of two matches, Algeria away and Niger at home (June 8)," said Micho, "we are planning to have three-plus points." Therein is the story.

Yet even the worst case scenario of defeat will not spell doom for Uganda, unless of course they fail to beat Niger in Kitende next Friday.

Micho will understandably approach this tie cautiously and is expected to field more defensive-minded players to try slow down the more agile Algerians.

Charles Lukwago is expected start in goal with Elvis Bwomono and either Aziz Kayondo or Isaac Muleme as right and left backs respectively.

Motherwell's towering centre-back Bevis Mugabi and Halid Lwaliwa are the natural starters in central defence.

Cranes back four, especially the left wingbacks, will be relieved not to face Manchester City superstar Riyad Mahrez, who sits this one out due to fatigue.

But the herculean task of stopping Algerian 33-year-old experienced striker, Islam Slimani from Sporting Lisbon, remains; the reason they will need Khalid Aucho's defensive prowess in front of the back four.

Bobosi Byaruhanga has had a fairly good season at Vipers SC, scoring some big goals in the Venoms charge to their fifth league title.

The youngster should pick the pieces of what is left and try dictate play going forward whenever the Cranes get a break from the Algerians, who are expected to have most of the ball.

Muleme, if he passes his late fitness test, and Kayondo, will likely provide more cover on the left midfield, with Micho expected to go with Milton Karisa or Allan Kyambadde on the right because of the pair's offensive and defensive abilities.

This set up will allow Faruku Miya, who is backed up by his previous works for Cranes rather than his recent competitive exploits, if any, to pick his moments if the Algerians switch off.

Micho will decide whether to lead with Fahad Bayo or Emmanuel Okwi in attack.

Bayo, scorer of Uganda's last few competitive goals, is younger and more imposing while Okwi is the captain and has been playing regularly in Rwanda.

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi tried to manage expectations back home saying: "Uganda haven’t conceded many goals, they are tough, look at their results and their journey.”

But the Fennec Foxes also know that only maximum points at home will win back their disappointed fans after a disastrous Afcon campaign in Cameroon and the failed World Cup playoffs.

Fixtures

Algeria v Uganda, 10pm

July 5, 1962 Stadium, Algiers

June 4, 2022

Uganda v Niger

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

June 8, 2022

Uganda Cranes probable XI: Charles Lukwago, Elvis Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Halid Lwaliwa, Aziz Kayondo, Isaac Muleme, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Faruku Miya, Milton Karisa, Fahad Bayo

Subs: Nafian Alionzi, Giousue Bellagambi (GKs), Allan Kyambadde, Derrick Kakooza, Steven Serwadda, Kizito Mugweri Gavin, Enoch Walusimbi, Musa Ramathan, Hakim Kiwanuka, Martin Kizza, Begisa James Penz, Marvin Youngman, Muhammad Shaban, Emmanuel Okwi



Algeria squad:

Goalkeepers: M'bolhi (Al-Ettifaq / Saudi Arabia), Zeghba (Damac FC / Saudi Arabia), Mandrea (Angers SCO / France).

Defenders: Mandi (Villarreal/Spain), Bedrane (ES Tunis/Tunisia), Zedadka (Clermont Foot 63/France), Benayada (ES Sahel/Tunisia), Touba (RKC Waalwijk/Netherlands), Tougaï (ES Tunis/Tunisia ), Bensebaïni (B. Monchengladbach/Germany), Hamache (Boavista FC/Portugal)

Midfielders: Zerrouki (FC Twente/Netherlands), Zorgane (Charleroi/Belgium), Boudaoui (OGC Nice/France), Bendebka (Al-Fateh SC/Saudi Arabia), Kadri (KV Kortrijk/Belgium), Bennacer (AC Milan /Italy).