Afcon demands global respect, opens a new chapter for African football

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane holds the trophy prior to the ceremony after winning after the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  The Conversation

As the whistle blew on the final match, it was clear that this year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has gone a long way to define a new chapter for the tournament, establishing it on the world football map. Not only has it successfully resisted pressure from European clubs who were reluctant to release African players, but the competition provided memorable moments for a global audience. And it culminated in a dream final between Senegal and Egypt, led by two of the world’s finest footballers – Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah.

