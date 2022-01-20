Afcon 2021 fun facts

Gambia fan

A Gambia supporter reacts during a Group F match between Mauritania and Gambia at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon, on January 12, 2022. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • By hosting the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon), Cameroon becomes the 11th country to host the African football showpiece on more than one occasion
  • Gambia’s debut at Afcon 2021 means that all 16 West African countries have appeared at the Afcon at least once
  • Every Afcon tournament held in a year ending in two has produced a first-time winner or a first-time finalist

1. The Number 11 Fiesta

