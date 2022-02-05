Preview: Afcon 2021 final from journalists perspective
Senegal clash with Egypt in the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday.
Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be looking to redeem themselves after losing the 2019 and 2017 finals to Algeria and Cameroon respectively.
Nation.Africa Online Sports Sub Editor Samuel Gacharira Saturday hosted Nation's Cameroon-based correspondent Eugene Ndi, BBC Sports Africa Reporter Celestine Karoney and Nation Sports Sub Editor Charles Nyende who shared their thoughts ahead of the final.