AFC, Ulinzi Stars tie called off in Kericho

Washington Munene

AFC Leopards' Washington Munene (right) vies for the Vihiga Bullets' Nathan Masamba during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on February 27, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ingwe team doctor Patrick Ngusale said the ambulance lacked a defibrillator, which helps to resuscitate a patient who has collapse due to a heart problem.
  • In January this year, the game pitting Ulinzi Stars against Sofapaka, which was scheduled for ASK Showground in Nakuru, was also postponed because the host provided an ill-equipped ambulance. 

Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League match pitting AFC Leopards against Ulinzi Stars at Kericho Green Stadium failed to take place after Ingwe decline to take to the pitch due to an ill-equipped ambulance.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.