AFC, Ulinzi Stars tie called off in Kericho

Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League match pitting AFC Leopards against Ulinzi Stars at Kericho Green Stadium failed to take place after Ingwe decline to take to the pitch due to an ill-equipped ambulance.

Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma told Nation Sport that they waited for 40 minutes for their hosts to equip the ambulance, but nothing happened before center referee Andrew Opulu called off the game.

Ingwe team doctor Patrick Ngusale said the ambulance had no defibrillator.

“The ambulance lacked a defibrillator, which resuscitate a patient who has a serious problem or gets a heart attack. If it is not there then it is dangerous because a patient can lose his or her life before reaching the hospital. It is better to be safe than sorry,” said Ngusale.

This is the second time this season an Ulinzi Stars match is aborting due to an ill equipped ambulance.

On January 8 this year, Ulinzi's match against Sofapaka at the Nakuru ASK Showground also failed to take place after Batoto ba Mungu claimed the ambulance provided by the hosts was not well equipped. After waiting for one hour, the match was postponed.

Juma said they couldn’t play without an ambulance and called on the FKF Caretaker Committee to ensure home teams abide by the rules of the game.

“We feel wasted because we had invested money and time to honour this match. Why is it only Ulinzi matches where an ambulance lacks. This is not right and this issue should be sorted out because we can’t play without ensuring the safety of our players,” said the former Kenya international.