AFC to battle Homeboyz in Mozzart Bet Cup semis

Former champions AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz Sunday sailed through to the semi-finals stage of the Mozzart Bet Cup with resounding victories over Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks respectively.

All the two quarter-final matches were held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi with Leopards, who last lifted the title in 2017, thumping 2019 winners Bandari 3-0.

Homeboyz walloped 2018 champions Kariobangi Sharks 6-1 in the early kick-off. An own goal by Keagan Ndemi and strikes from Jaffari Owiti and Victor Omune inside the opening 30 minutes left Bandari in shambles.

Finding themselves out of the title race in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with only seven matches remaining, the Dockers had hoped to save face in the Mozzart Bet Cup, whose winner will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

But it was Leopards who carried the day with Owiti opening the score on eight minutes, before Ndemi doubled Ingwe’s advantage in the 19th minute after he scored in his own net.

AFC Leopards' Jafari Owiti (left) celebrates his goal against Bandari with Victor Omune during their Mozzart Bet Cup match against Bandari at Kasarani on April 30, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Three minutes later, Omune put the match before the reach of Bandari with the third.

Leopards will face Homeboyz in the semis in May. Tusker booked Ulinzi Stars in the other semi after they all won their matches on Saturday.

Tusker defeated KCB 2-0, while Ulinzi Stars saw off Sofapaka 5-4 in post-match penalties after drawing 1-1.

The floodgates in the match between Homeboyz and Sharks opened late in the first-half, Hillary Otieno, Kevin Luke (own goal) and Ambrose Sifuna scoring in the 37, 39 and 43 minutes respectively to give Homeboyz a healthy 3-0 lead at halftime.

While Keith Imbali pulled one back for Sharks five minutes into the second-half, hopes of coach William Muluya’s side pulling a comeback were dampened when Homeboyz responded immediately through Vincent Ogolla, who was again on target in the 80th minute.

Felicien Okanda struck Homeboyz’s other goal in the 58th minute. Sharks finished the match with 10-men after Kevin Luke was sent off on 57 minutes for a second booking.

The loss stretched Sharks’ winless run against Homeboyz in all competitions to six matches. The last time Sharks defeated Homeboyz was by a solitary goal in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match held on May 14, 2021.

“We came into this match with high morale and we utilised most of our chances well. This was a fifty fifty game but we converted our opportunities," said Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo.