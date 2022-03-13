AFC, Sofapaka share spoils, Police down Gor

Thirteen time champions AFC Leopards played out a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka in an ill-tempered Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Kenya Police, under new coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo and assistant coach Musa Otieno, brought to a halt their seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over record champions Gor Mahia.

Bidco United compounded Mathare United’s woes with a 2-0 win at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Elsewhere, title hopefuls Nairobi City Stars beat Vihiga Bullets 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, while Nzoia Sugar edged out Posta Rangers 1-0 at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Batoto ba Mungu took the lead in the 21st minute when captain Lawrence Juma rose high to head home midfielder Said Tsuma's cross from the right.

Kenya Police's Spita Silicho (right) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia's Peter Lwasa during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu on March 13, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

This was Juma's seventh goal of the season and he is three behind leading goal scorer Clifton Miheso of Kenya Police.

Daniel Musamali leveled matters for Ingwe in 39th minute through a ferocious shot which went past Sofapaka custodian Kevin Omondi.

Musamali's goal came after the game had to be halted for five minutes after chaos broke out pitting the technical benches of both teams.

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma alleged that Sofapaka assistant coach David Ouma had insulted his Leopards coach Patrick Aussems.

AFC Leopards, Sofapaka technical benches clash during league tie

Security officers had to intervene to restore order as Ouma and Juma went for each other with the situation threatening to degenerate into a fight.

The officers also had to calm the agitated Leopards fans who had started coming off the stands baying for Ouma's blood.

When calm was finally restored, the center referee red-carded Ouma, while Juma was issued with a yellow card.

Sofapaka assistant coach David Ouma (right) is shown a red card by the match referee during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 13, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Back on the pitch, it was Sofapaka who were the better side in the first 45 minutes and missed a couple of clear cut chances.

With just three minutes into the game,Joe Waithira almost put Sofapaka ahead after winning a loose ball at the heart of the Leopards' defence.

However, Leopards custodian Maxwel Mulili was up to the task and parried the ball back to the field of play and it was safely cleared by defender Washington Munene.

Coach Ken Odhiambo's charges continued their dominance and in the 15th minute, Alex Imbusia and Titus Achesa combined well in a counter attack to set through David Otieno, whose shot went inches wide in one-on- one situation with Kevin Omondi.

Sofapaka's efforts finally paid off in the 22nd minute after Juma headed the ball home from a tight angle from Tsuma's cross on the left.

AFC Leopards fans cheer on their team during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Sofapaka at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 13, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The goal sprung Leopards and the trio of Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Omondi and Brian Wanyama then picked up and started dictated proceedings in the midfield forcing Sofapaka to attack from the flanks.

Leopards had a chance to level the scores from Maxwell Otieno's close range shot after Mukangula dribbled past Sofapaka defenders, but his shot was punched out by Kevin Omondi for a corner which was cleared by David Nshimirimana.

After the heated exchange in the technical bench, Musamali rose to the occasion and struck past Kevin Omondi to level the game.

Both sides then played cautiously in the second half with chances becoming scarce.

Imbusia made a good delivery inside the box to Juma at the hour mark, but while he was in a good position to score, his effort went wide for a goal kick.

Leopards made two changes immediately with Musamali and Wanyama paving way for Giovanni Moses and Peter Thiong'o.

Sofapaka followed suit in the 70th minute when coach Odhiambo brought on Robert Kharisa Ponda for the exhausted Joe Waithira.