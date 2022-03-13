AFC, Sofapaka share spoils, Police down Gor

Lawrence Juma

Sofapaka's Lawrence Juma (left) vies for the ball with AFC Leopards' Marvin Omondi during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Elsewhere, title hopefuls Nairobi City Stars beat Vihiga Bullets 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, while Nzoia Sugar edged out Posta Rangers 1-0 at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.
  • Batoto ba Mungu took the lead in the 21st minute when captain Lawrence Juma rose high to head home midfielder Said Tsuma's cross from the right.

Thirteen time champions AFC Leopards played out a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka in an ill-tempered Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

