AFC Leopards win inaugural Lidonde Memorial Cup

Goalkeeper Maxwell Muchesia Mulili saved two penalties before scoring the winner to give AFC Leopards their first trophy since 2013.

Ingwe beat Nzoia Sugar 8-7 to in penalties to win the inaugural Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides settled for a barren draw in normal time, forcing the tie to be decided through post match penalties.

AFC Leopards scored through Moses Giovani, Washington Munene, Josephat Lopaga, Saad Musa, Erick Mbithi, Musa Oundo, Rooney Shichenje and Muchesia. Tedian Esilaba, Bonface Mukhekhe and Lewis Bandi missed from the spot.

Nzioa scored through Bonface Kweyu, Gamwnuel Esekori, James Kibanda Kevin Marie and Levis Okello. Keeper Benson Mangala's kick hit the post.

Earlier at the same venue, Vihiga Bullets beat Homeboyz 5-4 to finish third, while Legends FC trounced Valon 4-1 in a curtain-raiser.

Leopards were awarded a trophy worth Sh100,000 and Sh1 million, while Nzoia, Vihiga Bullets and Homeboyz walked away with Sh500,000, Sh400,000 and Sh250,000 respectively.

Ingwe assistant coach Tom Juma said it was a tough final but his charges deserved to win in regulation time.

"The possession was good throughout and we are happy to win this trophy for our fans who have waited long without a trophy. I'm happy for the young players from the youth team who have put up a sterling performance when they were given a chance in this tournament," said Juma who missed the semi-final on Saturday to attend his father's funeral in Busia.