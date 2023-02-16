AFC Leopards welcome back Mukangula against Sharks

AFC Leopards captain Eugene Mukangula will be available for selection for their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The defensive midfielder, who has been on the sidelines for six weeks, resumed training last week after suffering a hamstring-quadriceps injury in the 1-0 win over Nairobi City Stars on January 4 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Mukangula's absence has been a big setback for coach Patrick Aussems, but his return has coincided with the club’s good form that has seen Ingwe register five wins, two draws and two losses from nine matches.

The 26-year-old midfielder watched the Mashemeji Derby and eight other league matches from the stands, but returned to the first team training in Karen last week.

“I am happy to be back after several weeks on the sidelines. I thank my teammates for working hard to enter into the top five as we look forward to register further encouraging results,” said Mukangula who might get a few minutes against Sharks on Sunday.

Leopards will however be without the much-improved defender Robert Mudenyo who was injured in training two weeks ago, while attacking midfielder Dan Sunguti is expected to return to training next week after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) early last year.

VIP tickets for the Sunday match will retail at Sh500 while regular tickets will be sold at Sh200.