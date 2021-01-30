AFC Leopards warm up for Mashemeji Derby with Rangers win

AFC Leopards striker Elvis "Machapo" Rupia scored his 10th goal of the season as Ingwe beat Posta Rangers 2-1 in a BetKing Premier League match on Saturday.

The entertaining encounter was staged at Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Rupia opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Burundian striker Bienvenue Shaka added the second five minutes later to give Ingwe a much-deserved lead.

Second half substitute Cavin Odongo scored Rangers' consolation in 84th minute.

Rupia is now two goals shy of leading scorer Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks who was on target against newly promoted Nairobi City Stars in another match played at Kasarani Annex.

AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani said the win puts his players in the right state of mind ahead of the Mashemeji Derby against arch rivals Gor Mahia next weekend.

"It was tough for us when they scored in the second half but my defenders were good to maintain our win. We are now tactically good but derby is on its own level and form doesn't count. It is a good win heading to the derby and it makes us to be in the right form of mind," said Kimani.

His opposite number Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo said defensive lapses made them lose the game in the first half.

"We lost the game in the first half and Leopards' goal was from our own mistakes. I changed the tactics in the second half and it worked for us though it was too late. Leopards defence also managed to beat us in the aerial balls diminishing our chances of getting an equaliser," said Omollo.

Following the win, AFC Leopards climb to fourth position on the log with 18 points while Rangers are 11th on 10 points.

Just seven minutes into the match, Rupia almost broke the deadlock after being set up by Austin Odhiambo but Posta Rangers custodian Bryne Omondi gathered cleanly.

Posta Rangers striking duo of Ezekiel Okare and Dennis Oalo struggled to penetrate the AFC Leopards defence marshaled by Robinson Kamura and Collins Shichenje.

Oalo had a glorious chance to put Rangers ahead in the 12th minute after being picked out by Gerson Likono but his effort was parried by Ugandan custodian Benjamin Ochan.

Rangers captain Joseph Mbugi was booked in the 21st minute for a foul on Clyde Senaji as Rangers battled to take control of the game. A minute later, Odhiambo won a freekick at the edge of the box forcing Omondi to a fingertip save for a corner.

At the half hour mark, Timothy Omondi's poorly headed clearance fell to Rupia who unleashed a powerful left foot shot that arrowed into the net for Ingwe's opener.

In the 36th minute, Shaka scored the second for Leopards from close range, after Omondi failed to hold on to a rasping drive from Odhiambo.

In the 51st minute, Ochan was booked for foul mouthing the centre referee.

Leopards made double substitution in the 67th minute bringing in Said Tsuma and Jaffery Owiti for Odhiambo and Marvin Omondi respectively.

Shichenje failed to add the third for Leopards in the 72nd minute after shooting wide with only Rangers keeper Omondi to beat.

Leopard’s dominance continued in the game as Kimani brought in Harrison Mwendwa for the jaded Peter Thiong'o.

Posta also made two changes introducing Elijah Mwanzia and Raphael Asudi for Okare and Mbugi.

In the 84th minute, Odongo pulled one back for Posta Rangers from a thunderous shot outside the box.

A rejuvenated Posta Rangers unsuccessfully pressed for the equaliser in the dying minutes but Leopards held on for maximum points ahead of the much-anticipated Mashemeji Derby.