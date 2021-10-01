AFC Leopards urged to adopt company model

AFC Leopards' Saad Musa (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Thika Sub County Stadium on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Top politicians who turned up to help the club raise Sh8 million in a fundraiser held in Nairobi on Thursday, said challenges facing the top tier side can only end once the club becomes a corporate entity
  • Leaders led by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and club patron Musalia Mudavadi said the ultimate solution is to turn the 57-year-old club into a company and allow members to buy shares
  • During the Thursday fundraiser, President Uhuru Kenyatta sent Sh2 million while ODM leader Raila Odinga and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi each gave Sh1 million

AFC Leopards’ members have been advised to turn the club into a limited company to end their financial difficulties.

