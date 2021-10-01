AFC Leopards urged to adopt company model

AFC Leopards’ members have been advised to turn the club into a limited company to end their financial difficulties.

Top politicians who turned up to help the club raise Sh8 million in a fundraiser held in Nairobi on Thursday, said challenges facing the top tier side can only end once the club becomes a corporate entity.

AFC Leopards has been facing financial constraints following the reduction of sponsorship by gaming firm Betsafe from Sh45 million to Sh27 million per year, due to economic challenges brought about by Covid-19 pandemic.

But leaders led by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and club patron Musalia Mudavadi said the ultimate solution is to turn the 57-year-old club into a company and allow members to buy shares.

Wamalwa, however appealed to Ingwe family to continue supporting the team especially during this tough times, while urging the club management to seriously address the players’ welfare.

Club chairman Dan Shikanda confirmed that his office is already working on a blueprint to transform AFC Leopards into a limited company.

“The ambitious plan is being spearheaded by a team of like-minded stakeholders who are tired of the current structure. Several leaders including our patron are in support of this move viewed as the only way to save the club from eminent collapse,” said Shikanda.

He said AFC Leopards requires Sh60 million annually for the club’s expenditure, while challenging political leaders attached to the club to help negotiate for multiple sponsorships to ensure the club is financially stable.

He said the club will use part of the money collected on Thursday to settle part of their debts owed to former players and coaches who have agreed to be paid in instalments.

During the Thursday fundraiser, President Uhuru Kenyatta sent Sh2 million while ODM leader Raila Odinga and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi each gave Sh1 million.

Other top contributors included Wamalwa and friends Sh1.1 million, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya Sh500,000, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed Sh200,000, Makadara MP George Aladwa Sh100,000, Ingwe branches brought Sh500,000, Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi Sh400,000 and pledged to support the team with Sh100,000 every month for one year.